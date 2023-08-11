Man arrested on suspicion of drugging, raping 5 women in LA, West Hollywood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is seeking additional victims following the announcement of the arrest of a man charged with drugging and sexually assaulting five young women in Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

37-year-old Andrey Thanh Nguyen -- also known as "Cosmo" -- has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance and one count each of forcible rape, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, sexual battery and sale/transportation/offer to sell a controlled substance, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from alleged attacks on five women between the ages of 18 and 21 in 2021 and 2023, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Nguyen was arrested Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Surveillance/Apprehension Team, and he has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

"The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," Gascón said in a statement announcing the case.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case or any other alleged additional victims to contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website.