Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting a Child in Brea

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect met on an online chat room and that the suspect traveled from Riverside County to Brea to commit the sexual assault.

By City News Service

Police on Friday said they have arrested a 25-year-old Norco man suspected of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child and believe that there may be additional victims.

At the time of his arrest, detectives learned that Charles Thomas Lopez was currently out on bail, awaiting trial on charges of a previous child sexual assault, according the Brea Police Department.

The parents of the 12-year-old informed Brea police Tuesday that their child had been sexually assaulted by a man the previous evening.

An investigation revealed that the victim allegedly met Lopez in an online chat room and that Lopez traveled from Riverside County to Brea to commit the sexual assault.

Detectives identified, located and took Lopez into custody, though the details of the investigation remain unclear.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony sexual assault charges. Police believe there may be additional victims.

Brea police detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the alleged attack to call them at 714-990-7618.

