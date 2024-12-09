Man arrested after pursuit in car, kayak in Newport Beach

Police arrested a man Sunday following a pursuit that traversed through land and water in Newport Beach.

Officers responded to a call around 7 a.m. to a man acting suspicious near Jamboree and Rockefeller road in Irvine, according to police.

The man was found by officers with blood on him. He got into a car and a pursuit ensued northbound on Jamboree Road.

The vehicle stopped near the harbor, the man jumped into the water and swam to kayak. From the kayak he paddled to a boat that was unoccupied.

Irvine police and Orange County Sheriff Harbor Patrol negotiated with the man for about 15 minutes. The man eventually surrendered and was found with self-inflicted stab wounds.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition, according to Irvine Police.

The man was identified as a 22-year-old from San Diego, it's unclear what they were doing in Irvine.

The suspect will likely face felony evading charges when they're released from the hospital, according to Kyle Oldoerp with Irvine police.