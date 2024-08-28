Santa Monica

Man arrested for sexually assaulting beachgoer in Santa Monica

The 25-year-old suspect was accused of committing a similar crime. 

By Helen Jeong and Mekahlo Medina

After a woman was sexually assaulted while lying on a beach in Santa Monica, police Wednesday continued to patrol the popular tourist spot and urged other possible victims to come forward.

Alonzo Dickson attacked a 20-year-old woman who was lying on her stomach and reading a book Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The 25-year-old suspect allegedly held down the woman by her shoulders, thrusted his groin onto the victim’s backside before her friends pushed him off.

Dickson ran away but was arrested a few blocks away.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“It was obviously very disturbing and really scary for her and her friends,” Lt. Erika Aklufi with the Santa Monica Police Department said, adding Dickson, who is from Washington, has another similar case pending against him.

Jail records showed an initial court date of Thursday for Dickson.

Santa Monica 17 hours ago

Santa Monica leaders postpone vote to consider banning sleeping in public

Santa Monica Jul 17

Santa Monica Police drone busts vehicle burglary suspect

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock said he wants to keep those accused of crimes behind bars longer as he was worried for the safety of community members as well as thousands of visitors who come to Santa Monica on holiday weekends like Labor Day.

“Almost entirely over and over again, these are people who have been previously arrested. That's unacceptable for them to be on the streets in order to assault someone again,” Brock said. “We don't want anyone assaulted on beaches, in our town anywhere.”

This article tagged under:

Santa Monica
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us