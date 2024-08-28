Man arrested for sexually assaulting beachgoer in Santa Monica

After a woman was sexually assaulted while lying on a beach in Santa Monica, police Wednesday continued to patrol the popular tourist spot and urged other possible victims to come forward.

Alonzo Dickson attacked a 20-year-old woman who was lying on her stomach and reading a book Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 25-year-old suspect allegedly held down the woman by her shoulders, thrusted his groin onto the victim’s backside before her friends pushed him off.

Dickson ran away but was arrested a few blocks away.

“It was obviously very disturbing and really scary for her and her friends,” Lt. Erika Aklufi with the Santa Monica Police Department said, adding Dickson, who is from Washington, has another similar case pending against him.

Jail records showed an initial court date of Thursday for Dickson.

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock said he wants to keep those accused of crimes behind bars longer as he was worried for the safety of community members as well as thousands of visitors who come to Santa Monica on holiday weekends like Labor Day.

“Almost entirely over and over again, these are people who have been previously arrested. That's unacceptable for them to be on the streets in order to assault someone again,” Brock said. “We don't want anyone assaulted on beaches, in our town anywhere.”