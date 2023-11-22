Man arrested in stabbing at Mission Viejo Amazon warehouse

A man was arrested in the stabbing Tuesday morning of a 48-year-old employee at an Amazon warehouse in Mission Viejo.

Deputies responded Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m. to the company's warehouse in the 25000 block of Jeronimo Road after a report of a stabbing. They entered the building and found the victim suffering from stab wounds to the upper body.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

#OCSDPIO At approximately 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Obrero Drive and Jeronimo Road. One victim was taken to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 21, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Other deputies found a man wanted in the attack in the warehouse parking lot. He was detained at the scene.

A knife was recovered at the location, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Ariel Alfaro, 29, of Santa Ana. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Alfaro was employed by a delivery service partner that delivers packages on behalf of Amazon, authorities said.

"The relationship between Alfaro and the victim and the reason he attacked her is still under investigation," the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about the attacked was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Amazon provided NBCLA with the following statement.

“We’re devastated by this senseless act of violence," said Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson. "We’re focused on providing support for our employee throughout their recovery and to our team on-site. We’re grateful to local EMS and police for responding so quickly and will assist them as needed throughout the investigation.”