Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment

Police were searching for two suspects who robbed and critically injured a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City Wednesday.

Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.

They made contact with the victim, who said he was sleeping in his tent at a nearby encampment when two suspects entered, pepper sprayed him and struck him in the head with a hammer before taking some of his property and fleeing the area.

Culver City Fire Department units took the man to a hospital in critical condition, and police said he was undergoing emergency surgery.

No description of the suspects was available.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact CCPD Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.