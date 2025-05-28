Man attacked during burglary in his San Marino home

Police are searching for a group of burglars after a man was attacked and burglarized in his San Marino home.

According to San Marino police, three to four burglars wearing masks and gloves entered the home through a front window.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Duarte Road near San Gabriel Boulevard.

San Marino Police Chief John Incontro said the victim was injured by one of the burglars who may have been armed.

The burglar ordered the victim to stay and everyone in the home cooperated, Incontro said. The burglars went through the home quickly and then left in a matter of minutes.

It was not immediately clear what was taken from the home. The search for the burglars is ongoing.