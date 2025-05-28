San Marino

Man attacked during burglary in his San Marino home

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police are searching for a group of burglars after a man was attacked and burglarized in his San Marino home. 

According to San Marino police, three to four burglars wearing masks and gloves entered the home through a front window. 

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Duarte Road near San Gabriel Boulevard.  

San Marino Police Chief John Incontro said the victim was injured by one of the burglars who may have been armed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The burglar ordered the victim to stay and everyone in the home cooperated, Incontro said. The burglars went through the home quickly and then left in a matter of minutes. 

It was not immediately clear what was taken from the home. The search for the burglars is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

San Marino
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us