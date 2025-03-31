Man attacked outside of Round1 in the parking lot of a mall in City of Industry

A man was left seriously injured after he was attacked in the parking lot of a mall in the City of Industry early Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred outside of Round1 at the Puente Hills mall at around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said a man was being beaten by two other men outside of the business.

The victim was transported with serious injuries but was stabilized in the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack.