A man who is suspected of attempted murder outside of a bar in West Hollywood may be linked to other brutal assaults, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Detectives believe the man who attacked and injured a valet outside Barney’s Beanery Sunday night was behind other brutal assaults against at least five people between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

The attacker, who authorities believe is homeless, was described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a white hat and gray pants.

The man is known to spend time in the Hollywood area, investigators said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The valet who was brutally beaten at the popular bar was identified as 51-year-old Efrain Zarazua.

The victim’s son said his father was recovering after being taken to the hospital in critial condition.

“It was horrific, sad and fills you with anger that somebody could do that to somebody else,” said A.J. Sacher, Zarazua’s colleague.

During the unprovoked attack, the suspect allegedly punched Zarazua in the face while he was working, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. The suspect then kicked the victim several times on his head and upper body before fleeing the area on foot, according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information on the assault suspect was urged to contact the West Hollywood Station, Detective Zeff, at 310-358-4033.