Police search for man accused of attempting to carjack three women in one day

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking help finding a man suspected of three attempted carjackings in the Hollenbeck area.

All three carjacking attempts took place in the daytime on Nov. 9 and all victims were female, according to the Hollenbeck Area Robbery Detectives.

The first event happened around 10:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 3200 block of North Broadway. The suspect attempted to force his way into the victim's vehicle but was unsuccessful after a struggling effort where he was removed from the vehicle. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The second attempt was reported around 1:50 p.m. near the 2100 block of North Broadway. The suspect demanded the keys of the victim as she entered her parked car. The victim held on to the driver's side door to prevent him from entering before he smashed the window and fled on foot.

A third unsuccessful attempt was made around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 2900 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. The suspect pulled the victim out of her vehicle and allegedly assaulted her as she finished pumping gas. A bystander was able to pull the suspect off from the victim, who then fled on a silver bicycle.

The suspect was identified by police as 49-year-old Maurice Latorre. Police ask the public to not approach Latorre as he is considered violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hollenbeck Detective Jose Diaz-Ibarra at (323) 342-8981 or the Hollenbeck Area Detective Desk at (323) 342-8900.