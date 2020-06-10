Azusa

Man Beaten to Death With Baseball Bat Outside Target in Azusa

A man was beaten to death with a baseball bat in commercial district in Azusa Wednesday and a 23-year-old man was arrested.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of North Azusa Avenue, between West Ninth Street and West Foothill Boulevard, about 2:15 p.m. regarding a man being beaten with a baseball bat, according to Lt. Robert Chivas of the Azusa Police Department.

An unresponsive man was found at the scene bleeding from his head, Chivas said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect, identified as Manuel Banuelos, of Pasadena, allegedly ran from the scene but was apprehended by officers a short distance away, Chivas said.

Banuelos was arrested for suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

