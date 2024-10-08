Exposition Park

Man breaks into apartment in Exposition Park near USC

By the time officers arrived, the man had left the scene. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A man broke into an apartment in Exposition Park near USC early Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Menlo Avenue shortly after midnight. 

Two women were upstairs at the time and called the police. It was not clear if they were USC students. 

Police say a man believed to be in his 30s entered the apartment by breaking into the kitchen. It was unclear if the man was a transient. 

The two women did not make contact with the man and no injuries were reported.

Exposition Park
