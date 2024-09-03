Man breaks into, stabs resident of beachside condo in Long Beach: PD

A man was arrested after police say he broke into a beachfront condo in Long Beach and stabbed a man inside on Monday.

The stabbing was reported around 5 a.m. on Fourth Place near Alamitos Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were notified of a burglary at the home and later learned that a stabbing occurred.

According to police, 46-year-old Anthony Olivas broke into the condo and stabbed a man in his upper body. The suspect took off and was found nearby by police, who fired less-than-lethal rounds at him and then took him into custody.

Olivas was described as an unhoused individual.

The violence left beachgoers and community members feeling unsettled.

“It’s horrifying,” said Lisa Salazar, who lives in the area. “I didn’t even know it was a stabbing, but I did hear the officers say something about a knife and they were looking for the knife in the sand.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Olivas remains behind bars as he faces charges that include burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $50,000.