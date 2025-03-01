Man brutally attacked by group of teen cyclists in Mid-Wilshire speaks out

The man who was caught on video being brutally attacked in broad daylight by a group of teen cyclists in Mid-Wilshire is speaking out in hopes that his attackers realized what they've caused.

A peaceful drive home on Feb. 22 turned into a nightmare for Maurice Benaim when the group decided they would gang up on him at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carillo Drive in Carthay’s Circle around 5 p.m.

“My day was so vanilla. All I wanted to do was go to the store, get my tangerine juice, maybe get some food and watch the Lakers game," said Benaim. "It's a sad thing to have to deal with in general."

Benaim says it all started when a group of cyclists took over the intersection. As he tried to drive through, Benaim says he honked to alert one of the riders.

"I was trying to notify the kid that it's turning red and I'm going to be right behind you. And make sure he doesn't hit me and his friend gets upset," said Benaim.

The cyclists then threatened Benaim and allegedly told him he had a gun in his bag before smashing his right taillight.

Sensing the situation escalating, benaim stopped the car and got out. But before he could react, the group surrounded him and began beating him

"I'm thankful to God that it was only as bad as it was, but still, I don't think anyone should have to worry.

By the time police arrived, the cyclists, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, had fled

“To do that to someone and leave my son in the middle of the street like he was nothing," said Yasmile Yael Benaim, mother to Maurice.

Yasmile says she was out of town when she got the call and added that she felt powerless at the moment.

"My heart was breaking and the worst thing was to hear him cry," said Yasmile.

Benaim suffered injuries to his head and face. Nearly a week later, he is still in pain, struggling to sleep due to his injuries and ptsd from the attack.

"Daily, it gets better. I find something to be happy about," said Benaim, referring to how he deals with the pain.

So far, two teens have been arrested, but police are still searching for others involved

Rather than focusing on punishment, the Benaims hope that by sharing their story, the rest will come forward and, most importantly, recognize the impact of their actions

"I just hope it's a sign for them and their friends to put down the violence," said Benaim.