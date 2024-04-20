Man caught on video kicking small dog is arrested: Anaheim police

A 34-year-old man who was captured on camera kicking a small dog in Anaheim has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge, the Anaheim Police Department announced.

Surveillance footage of the disturbing animal abuse was captured on April 7. While walking near Brookhurst Street and the 5 Freeway, the man was seen carrying a small dog in his arms and then kicking it.

The suspect was identified as Michael Sanders, who was booked into the Anaheim Police Department’s Detention Facility.

Law enforcement said detectives have not been able to locate the dog that was harmed in the video. Anyone who has seen the pooch is asked to contact Anaheim police at 714-765-1900.