Man Charged With 2-Year-Old Boy’s Beating Death in Long Beach

The boy was found unresponsive in the arms of a good Samaritan who was trying to render first aid.

By City News Service

An Inglewood man accused of fatally beating a 2-year-old boy outside a Long Beach liquor store last June was charged Wednesday with murder and assault on a child causing death.

Charles Davis Jr., 32, is set to be arraigned this afternoon at the Long Beach courthouse in connection with the death of William Meeks III. The toddler died from injuries that were allegedly inflicted by Davis while he was alone with the boy inside a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata that was parked in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue about 7:35 p.m. June 14.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the boy was found unresponsive in the arms of a good Samaritan who was trying to render first aid, according to Long Beach police.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died two days later. Davis -- who's believed to be an acquaintance of the boy's mother -- was arrested Sunday by Long Beach police and remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

He could face a potential life prison term if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

