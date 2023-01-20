sun valley

Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Stabbing Dogs in Sun Valley

By CNS

NBCLA

A man arrested on suspicion of killing at least two dogs in Sun Valley was charged with animal cruelty Friday.

Alejandro Flores, 45, of Sun Valley, is charged with five counts of animal cruelty, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He is set to be arraigned Monday at the San Fernando courthouse.

Flores was arrested by officers, who were called to the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.“

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Witnesses advised that the suspect was in the backyard of a residence, armed with a knife and was possibly being attacked by dogs at the property,” police said in a statement.

“Witnesses ... advised that the suspect was also stabbing dogs at the location.”Arriving officers saw the suspect with a knife in his right hand, and saw two dead dogs in the yard, police said.

“A use-of-force occurred, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” police said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California 3 hours ago

Record Number of People Try to Waltz Through TSA With Firearm in 2022

Hollywood 3 hours ago

The Hollywood Museum Honors Betty White's 101st Birthday With New Exhibit

“Officers made contact with the homeowners and learned that the suspect was a known relative who resided at the Location.''

An injured dog was taken to an animal shelter in unknown condition, police said. Flores has remained behind bars since his arrest, according to jail records.

This article tagged under:

sun valley
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us