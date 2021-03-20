Pasadena

Man Charged With Armed Robbery, Allegedly After Refusing to Wear Mask

Williams allegedly refused to comply and pulled out a handgun while threatening employees, Gordon said.

By City News Service

lafile-south-pasadena-police
South Pasadena Police Department

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a popular Pasadena restaurant, which was allegedly triggered when he refused to adhere to the establishment's facial covering requirement, police said. 

On Feb. 3, surveillance cameras at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles at 830 S. N. Lake Ave. recorded Steve Williams of Duarte engaged in an argument with an employee over the facial covering requirement, according to Lt. Carolyn Gordon of the Pasadena Police Department. 

Williams allegedly refused to comply and pulled out a handgun while threatening employees, Gordon said. “The suspect demanded a bag of food items and after receiving the filled bag, he took this food and several other food orders, which were waiting for customer to pick up,” she said. 

Police were dispatched to the location after the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, she said. 

Williams was arrested several days later on unrelated charges, according to Gordon. 

Police said he was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault with a firearm, with bail set at $125,000. He's due in court on Monday. 

Pasadena police urged anyone with any information regarding the Feb. 3 robbery to call them at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

