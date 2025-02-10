Man charged for allegedly throwing two books onto 101 Freeway during immigration protest in LA

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced Monday morning that Martin Richard Torres, 43, has been charged with a felony for allegedly throwing two books onto the 101 Freeway with the intent to cause bodily injury.

The incident occurred during a demonstration protesting the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

If convicted, Torres faces up to seven years and four months in prison.

The incident took place last Monday at approximately 11 a.m., near Spring Street and the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. Prosecutors claim Torres not only threw two books at a passing vehicle but also vandalized a freeway sign, causing over $400 in damages. Authorities also allege that Torres has a prior history of serious or violent felony convictions.

“Everyone has the right to express their views and engage in peaceful protest—that is fundamental to our democracy,” Hochman stated on the press release. “But when actions cross the line into criminal behavior that endangers lives, my office will not hesitate to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Throwing objects onto a busy freeway is not an act of protest; it is a reckless and dangerous crime that could seriously injure or kill innocent people.”

The case is being prosecuted by the L.A. District Attorney’s Central Trials Division and is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Prosecutors have requested bail be set at $775,000.

The arrest comes amid ongoing protests across Los Angeles County for the second consecutive week. Officials warn that while peaceful demonstrations are protected under the First Amendment, those who engage in criminal acts under the guise of protest will face legal consequences.