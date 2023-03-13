Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Santa Monica Attacks

A man in Santa Monica was charged with hate crimes after allegedly beating and shouting racial slurs at Black victims.

The suspect was identified by the Santa Monica Police Department as Job Uriah Taylor. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

In addition, hate crime allegations were added to the two counts of attempted murder and assault with force, according to SMPD.

Two victims were transported to the hospital after the incident, according to police. One victim was released on the same day and while another victim is still being treated for a head injury.

On Friday, March 3, at approximately 7:30 a.m., SMPD officers responded to a call of an attempted assault in the 1100 block of Santa Monica Beach. The victim was walking his dog at the time, and told police Taylor approached him and yelled several racial slurs at him.

Santa Monica Fire Department personnel working nearby fended off Taylor, causing him to flee on his bike, according to police.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to an assault on the north side of a train platform at 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

The suspect was again identified by police as Taylor.

Taylor was seen “attacking a male and female, both African American, with the same pipe he was brandishing at the 1100 block of the beach,” police said. The SMPD said Taylor was yelling racial slurs at the second set of victims as well.

Detectives are asking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Holloway at 310-458-8934 or email Jacob.holloway@santamonica.gov. The public can also contact the watch commander at 310-458-8426.