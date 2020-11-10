Anaheim Man Charged With Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Stabbing Two of Her Friends

A 28-year-old Anaheim man was charged Tuesday with stalking an ex-girlfriend and stabbing two of her friends as he confronted her in Fullerton.

Renner Efrain AplicanoGuevara allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend about 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Yorba Linda Boulevard and Deerpark Drive, said Fullerton Police Department Sgt. Billy Phu.

A friend who was with her attempted to defend her, triggering a fight in which he was stabbed, Phu said. Another man, who is also a friend of the victim, was stabbed when he attempted to defend her, Phu said.

AplicanoGuevara is also accused of assaulting his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend, Phu said.

AplicanoGuevara fled the area, but was arrested a short time later near his residence, Phu said.

The two friends, 27 and 35 years old, were treated for non-life- threatening knife wounds, Phu said.

AplicanoGuevara was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and single counts each of criminal threats, stalking corporal injury on an ex-girlfriend, robbery, vandalism, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, all felonies.

AplicanoGuevara was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a gun with the identification numbers removed or changed, aggravated trespass and resisting arrest.

AplicanoGuevara also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on a victim in a domestic violence incident and personal use of a deadly weapon.

AplicanoGuevara's arraignment Tuesday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana was postponed until Dec. 3, according to court records. He was being held on $500,000 bail.