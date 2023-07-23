Man claiming to be armed barricades inside Glendale home

A trespasser claiming to be armed barricaded himself for hours in a Glendale home Sunday night.

The standoff began around 5 p.m., just off the 300 block of El Bonito Avenue at Gardena Avenue, after someone called the Glendale Police Department about a trespasser. The man refused to come out and threatened officers, police said, prompting a SWAT response.

It was unclear whether the man was telling the truth about being armed. It was also unclear what weapon he might have.

The standoff was still going after 11 p.m.