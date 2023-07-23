Glendale

Man claiming to be armed barricades inside Glendale home

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A trespasser claiming to be armed barricaded himself for hours in a Glendale home Sunday night.

The standoff began around 5 p.m., just off the 300 block of El Bonito Avenue at Gardena Avenue, after someone called the Glendale Police Department about a trespasser. The man refused to come out and threatened officers, police said, prompting a SWAT response.

It was unclear whether the man was telling the truth about being armed. It was also unclear what weapon he might have.

The standoff was still going after 11 p.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Glendale
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us