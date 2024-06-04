Man does pushups and sprints while on top of bus in downtown LA for 5 hours

A bizarre scene unfolded Monday night when a man climbed on top of a bus in downtown Los Angeles and stayed there for about five hours.

The shirtless man with his cap on backwards ran back-and-forth and performed pushups on top of the articulated Foothill Transit bus, which was stopped on the side of Pico Boulevard between Figueroa and Flower streets.

The man climbed the bus at about 9 p.m. when he was kicked out of car, according to authorities. The man tried to board the bus, but the operator refused because he appeared intoxicated, the LAPD said.

That's when he climbed onto the top of the bus. Passengers were taken off the bus.

At about 2 a.m., someone who knew the man arrived at the scene and apparently convinced him to come down.