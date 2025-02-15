Man in custody after climbing to top of Hollywood sign ‘D' and waving flag

Authorities took a man into custody Saturday afternoon after he climbed to the top of the Hollywood sign's letter 'D' and stayed there for about an hour.

The man was waving a flag displaying a social media account when he climbed the 45-foot-tall sign on the southern slope of Mount Lee overlooking Hollywood. Park rangers and law enforcement officers could be seen on the steep hillside speaking with the man.

The man climbed the sign just before 3 p.m. and remained there an hour later before he came down and was taken into custody.

