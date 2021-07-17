Knott’s Berry Farm

Man Climbs to the Top of Supreme Scream Ride at Knott's Berry Farm

Almost an hour after the reports of the incident, the Buena Park Police Department tweeted that the subject had come down safely.

By Stephanie Lopez

Knott's Berry Farm

A man was arrested after he climbed to the top of the Supreme Scream Ride at Knott's Berry Farm Saturday night.

La Palma between Beach and Western was closed while authorities tried to handle the situation.

At 9:28 p.m. the theme park released the following statement:

"At approximately 7:23pm, Knott’s Berry Farm became aware of a male who had accessed an unauthorized area and climbed the Supreme Scream tower. Park personnel alerted local law enforcement and emergency responders, who are now on site. The guest descended the tower at 8:55pm and is now currently safely on the ground in police custody. No other information is available at this time. The safety of our guests is always our top priority."

The Buena Park Police Department had urged the public to stay out of the area while they worked on removing the person off the ride safely.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This article tagged under:

Knott’s Berry FarmBuena Park
