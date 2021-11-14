shooting

Man Critically Wounded in Firestone Park Area of Unincorporated LA County

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

By City News Service

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Firestone Park community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. and occurred in the 1600 block of Firestone Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies, dispatched to the location in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call, found a man in his early 20s lying on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. There was no suspect information.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

