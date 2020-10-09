Riverside County

Man Accused of Cutting Off Mother's Foot With a Hacksaw, Then Calling 911, Police Say

Mark Vermillon was arrested Thursday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem and elder abuse.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A 61-year-old man tried to kill his mother with a hacksaw, cutting off half of her foot in their Canyon Lake home, authorities said Friday.

According to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Reese, deputies were sent about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 30400 block of South Fork Drive in the gated city after Vermillon called 911, allegedly admitting that he had just tried to kill his mother, whose name was not disclosed.

Patrolmen reached the location within a few minutes and found the woman in her bedroom, with half of her right foot severed, Reese said.

She was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where she remains in critical but stable condition, according to Reese.

Vermillon was taken into custody without a struggle.

There was no word on a possible motive for the attack and it is unclear whether Vermillon has any prior criminal history.

