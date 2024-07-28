Man dies after being electrocuted on Metro Red line tracks near Universal City

A man died Saturday after falling onto Metro Red Line tracks in a tunnel between Universal City and North Hollywood.

Transit Service Officers attempted to detain the man who was trespassing on the Universal Platform. After a use of force occurred, the man fled into the tunnel and was later discovered electrocuted.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard, at 2:51 p.m.

They requested an ambulance for a person on the tracks who was unconscious and not breathing, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no indication that one of the electric-powered trains struck the man, but Im said, "He was in a place where he should not be."

"Metro expresses its sympathy for the tragic death that occurred in a cross passage between the North Hollywood and University City stations on the B Line this afternoon," said Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo. "Metro reminds the public to never walk on train tracks and to stand behind the yellow line on all rail station platforms. Please

look and listen for trains in both directions and never run to catch the train."