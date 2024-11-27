Man dies after being struck by car in Koreatown

A person died after being struck by a vehicle in Koreatown early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Western Avenue.

A man was found in the roadway and was transported to a hospital where he died.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known. There are no details on the suspect or the vehicle that struck the victim.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if this incident was a hit and run.