Mount Baldy

Man Dies After Jumping Off Cliff Into River in Mount Baldy

By Rudy Chinchilla

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies stand near a cliff where a man jumped into a river in Mount Baldy.
InlandNews

A 33-year-old man died Sunday after jumping into a river in Mount Baldy, police said.

The man was hiking with a friend when he decided to jump off a cliff into a river about 15 feet deep off Barrett Stoddard Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The man’s friend found him downstream after he did not resurface.

The friend called 911 around 6:20 p.m. and started CPR, and the forestry service later arrived and also performed CPR until firefighters arrived. However, the man did not survive.

