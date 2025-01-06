Santa Ana

Man dies after stabbing at Santa Ana McDonald's

One person of interest was detained.

By Elizabeth Chavolla and Bill Feather

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man outside a McDonald's restaurant in Santa Ana on Sunday.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 3:00 p.m. at 3800 S. Bristol Street.

Once officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a stab wound to the upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.  

One person of interest was detained, but it was unclear what their involvement was.

Police are looking for witnesses and any surveillance video.

Anyone with information is urged to call Santa Ana police.

