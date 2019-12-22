Man Dies in Detached Garage Fire in Compton

A man died in what authorities said was an accidental fire Sunday at a detached garage in Compton.

Firefighters dispatched at 12:58 a.m. to 4727 E. San Vicente St. had the fire out at 1:09 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Paramedics rushed one person to an area hospital, she said.

A watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton station said a man died in the fire and that the fire was the result of some kind of accident.