Man dies while trying to stop shoplifter in South El Monte

Video from the scene showed large police presence in the parking lot.

By Helen Jeong

A man died Wednesday after being struck by a car following a theft in South El Monte.

The deadly collision happened at around 12 noon in the 2000 block of Durfee Avenue.

The victim was "attempting to stop a shoplifter" when he was killed, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500

