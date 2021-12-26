LAX

Man Dies in LAX Parking Structure

The man was reported in "grave condition" on Saturday evening.

By City News Service and Staff Reports

A 70-year-old man died in a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were sent on a medical distress call at 5:21 p.m. Saturday in the lower level of Parking Garage 1 at 101 World Way, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The man was reported in "grave condition," Stewart said.

Los Angeles World Airport police were working to save the man when paramedics arrived and worked on him for about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

According to LAX police, the man was on his way to pick up his family from the airport when he suffered a "natural medical emergency." The nature of the medical emergency is not yet clear.

The deceased man's identity has not been released.

