Man Dragged by Car When Thief Steals His French Bulldog in West Hollywood

The owner of a French bulldog stolen in West Hollywood is offering a reward for Luca's safe return.

The owner of a French bulldog stolen in a violent attack was dragged by a car during the theft in West Hollywood.

The man is recovering at home from injuries suffered in Tuesday’s attack, part of which was captured on a security camera. Video shows a car dragging the victim on the street.

Owner Robert Marinelli is offering a $10,000 reward for the dog's safe return.

Luca, a tan 8-year-old French bulldog, needs daily medication, has a special diet and is missing a toe, Marinelli said.

Marinelli and Luca were on a morning stroll around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of North Wetherly Drive and Shoreham Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard, when Marinelli was attacked by a suspect who grabbed Luca and began to flee in a black car.

Marinelli tried to rescue Luca and was dragged by the car, which left him with injuries to his back and legs. The incident was captured by neighborhood surveillance cameras.

Thieves have previously targeted owners of the expensive French bulldogs, including a high-profile case in February in which two of singer and actress Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint. Five people were charged in connection with that case and the dogs were returned.

