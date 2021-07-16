Man Dubbed ‘Hollywood Ripper' Sentenced to Death for Killing, Mutilating Two Women

What to Know Michael Gargiulo was charged in the slayings of two women and an attempt to kill a third in their LA-area homes.

One of the victims was preparing to meet actor Ashton Kutcher at her Hollywood apartment on the night of the killing.

The case was called the "Hollywood Ripper" killings because of the violent nature of the stabbings.

A man dubbed the "Hollywood Ripper" has been sentenced to death for killing and mutilating two Southland women, including one who died hours before she was set to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher.

Michael Gargiulo was also convicted of attacking a third woman who survived and testified against him at his trial.

He was convicted in August 2019.

Prosecutors portrayed Gargiulo as a "stone-cold serial killer who preys on women," ambushing victims in a series of calculated attacks. The cases were called the "Hollywood Ripper" killings because of the brutal nature of the attacks.

Gargiulo was convicted of first-degree murder in the Feb. 22, 2001 killing of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in her Hollywood home. Ellerin had been preparing to go out that night with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified during the trial. He also was convicted of murder in the Dec. 1, 2005 slaying of 32-year-old Maria Bruno in her El Monte apartment.

Gargiulo was found guilty of attempted murder stemming from an April 2008 attack on 26-year-old Michelle Murphy. She survived eight stab wounds during the attack in her Santa Monica apartment.

Jurors arrived at a verdict on the fourth day of deliberations.