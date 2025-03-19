Orange County

Man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a deputy in San Clemente

The deputy was stabbed in the neck while patrolling on foot, authorities said.

By Helen Jeong

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a Orange County Sheriff's Deputy in San Clemente, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Moses Paulisin, 35, was at San Onofre State Beach when he was spotted by a California park ranger, according to the  Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Paulisin, a known transient in the area, was booked for attempted murder, resisting arrest and assault with deadly weapon.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon when the female deputy called for help, saying she was stabbed in the neck in the area of Avenida Pico and Calle de Los Molinos.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The deputy was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. 

San Clemente 22 hours ago

Female deputy attacked in San Clemente

Caltrans Jul 22, 2024

Caltrans worker struck and killed by car on 5 Freeway in San Clemente

This article tagged under:

Orange CountySan Clemente
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us