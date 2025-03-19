Man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a deputy in San Clemente

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a Orange County Sheriff's Deputy in San Clemente, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Moses Paulisin, 35, was at San Onofre State Beach when he was spotted by a California park ranger, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Paulisin, a known transient in the area, was booked for attempted murder, resisting arrest and assault with deadly weapon.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon when the female deputy called for help, saying she was stabbed in the neck in the area of Avenida Pico and Calle de Los Molinos.

The deputy was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.