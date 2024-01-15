Man falls out of RV on freeway in Newhall area

A man fell out of an RV on the 14 Freeway in the Newhall area.

The RV lost control and struck a median. The door on the RV opened and a person was ejected, falling over the median, landing on the other side.

A man who witnessed the incident said the victim was conscious after the accident but was more concerned about his wife.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition, according to the California Highway Patrol.