Man Fatally Shot After Suspected Bank Robbery in Fontana

Police in the Inland Empire fatally shot a suspected bank robber who witnesses say tried to hide in plain sight at a fast food restaurant Thursday afternoon.

The alleged robbery occurred at around 1:28 p.m. at a crowded shopping plaza in Fontana, according to police.

Police received multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun inside the Bank of America located on 11510 Summit Ave. in Fontana.

Witnesses told police they saw the man run into a Wendy’s restaurant.

Police set up a perimeter around the restaurant when the man tried to exit through the back of the building.

When officers confronted him an officer involved shooting occurred and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.