Man Fatally Shot at Hotel in Garden Grove

A man approximately 28 years old was fatally shot Sunday at a hotel in Garden Grove, police said. 

Officers dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to the Hyatt Regency Orange County at 11999 Harbor Blvd. in reference to a gunshot victim located the Santa Ana resident in a lobby hallway on the west side of the hotel, said Garden Grove police Sgt. Charles Loffler. 

“After the shooting, the suspect fled the area on foot into a parking lot,” Loffler said. “His identity is not known at this time.”

The suspect was described as a 20- to 25-year-old man wearing dark clothing, he said.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, to an area hospital, where he later died from his injury, he said. His identity was not immediately released. 

Garden Grove police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-741-5818.

