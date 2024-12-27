Man fatally shot Christmas Day in Panorama City is identified

A man who was shot and killed in Panorama City on Christmas Day has been identified as 33-year-old Samuel Ramirez.

Ramirez was a Panorama City resident, the Medical Examiner's office said.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Cedros Avenue, near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, in the Mission area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ramirez was fatally shot during an argument with another man.

“A male Hispanic suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument. During the argument, the suspect produced a handgun and shot victim,” a public information officer with the department said in a statement.

Police officials said that they met with multiple citizens who had discovered the victim lying on the sidewalk. The victim reportedly lived close to the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing 15 to 20 gunshots and seeing a possible suspect drive away.

Ramirez died at the scene, police said.

The gunman was at large, and a description was not immediately available.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.