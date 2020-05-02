Man Fatally Shot, Crashes on A Line Right-of-Way in Willowbrook

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Willowbrook that blocked Metro train service in the area for more than seven hours.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of East 118th Street and Willowbrook Avenue, said Sgt. Edmo Luna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies responding to a call of a traffic crash found the victim inside a black vehicle with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, Luna said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle had been driven through the fencing and over the right-of-way of the A Line train, said Ramon Montenegro of the Sheriff's Transit Services Bureau.

Passengers were taken by bus around the closure so sheriff's homicide detectives could canvass the area for witnesses, evidence and surveillance video, he said.

The tracks were reopened at about 2:30 p.m., Montenegro said.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.