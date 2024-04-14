Man fatally shot following a pursuit that ended in a crash Pasadena

A man was shot and killed by police following a pursuit that ended in Pasadena Sunday.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Ricardo Guade Andrade, a San Fernando resident.

At approximately 8:29 p.m., officers approached a driver in a parked, white pick-up truck on Hudson Avenue near Del Mar Boulevard. While officers were speaking to the driver, he drove off, according to police.

“While doing so, the suspect narrowly missed striking an officer with his truck. Now wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, units initiated a short vehicle pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into the front yard of a home located in the 800 block of Arden Road,” according to a press release.

John Kelleher, a Pasadena resident, said he was at home when he heard sirens in the distance. "Then I heard some tires screeching, and the screeching got really loud. And then I heard this terrible bang in my front yard," he said.

Kelleher said he ran to the front of his house to see his car had been crashed into and saw police everywhere.

Andrade had abandoned the car and fled into a residential area where police said he entered at least two homes.

With the help of a K9, officers located Andrade in the backyard of a home on the 700 block of Oak Knoll Circle.

“A K9 dog was first to contact the suspect, however, the suspect still refused to surrender,” the release said. "As the K9 dog was engaged with the suspect, the suspect produced a handgun."

Andrade refused to comply with officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

“As a result of the shooting, the suspect sustained gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect until paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department arrived,” the release said.

According to police, personnel from the Pasadena Police Department’s Professional Standards and the Critical Performance Units also responded to the scene to conduct their own investigation.

"A team from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also responded to initiate their investigation," the release said. Andrade was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is advised to contact the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.