Man Fatally Shot in Altadena, Killer Remains at Large

A man was found fatally shot Sunday in Altadena, and homicide detectives were searching for his killer.

The victim was found in the 500 block of Figueroa Drive at about 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots and then heard a car speeding away from the area. They believe the shooting happened nearby and that the victim ran for help, ultimately collapsing outside someone’s home.

A motive for the attack was unknown, and no suspect information was available.

Video from the scene showed two men were apparently being detained in the neighborhood, but it was not immediately clear if they were connected in any way to the deadly shooting.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. However, neighbors said he was from the area and that his family lives a few blocks away.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.