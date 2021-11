A man was shot in Lynwood Monday and died at a hospital.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. in the 11600 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information on the man's identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.