Man Fatally Shot in North Hollywood; Investigation Underway

Officers found Ramiro Apitaga, 25, in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

Authorities Monday sought public help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in North Hollywood.

The shooting was reported in the 6200 block of Whitsett Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers found Ramiro Apitaga, 25, of Pacoima, in the driver's seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, and he died at the scene, according to the LAPD.

No arrests have been reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550; 877-LAPD-24-7; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

