Man fatally shot in Rosemead

By City News Service

A man was shot to death in Rosemead and sheriff's detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. 

Deputies were called at 11:24 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Gladys Avenue between San Gabriel Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue where they found the victim, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Lt. Art Spencer. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

