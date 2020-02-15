Man Fatally Shot Outside Hotel in Riverside

Police Saturday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a Marriott Hotel in Riverside.

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Market Street near the Riverside Convention Center, between Fourth and Fifth streets, at about 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A description of the suspect and a motive for the shooting were not available.

Civilians were asked to avoid the area while police conduct their

investigation.