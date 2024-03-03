Man fatally stabbed at eatery in Long Beach's Belmont Park neighborhood

A man was stabbed to death during a fight Sunday morning at an eatery in Long Beach's Belmont Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the area of East Second Street and Covina Avenue at about 1:06 a.m. regarding a stabbing inside a nearby business, and found a man suffering from a wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation indicates two groups of subjects were involved in a fight. During the fight, a male adult suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect and subjects fled the scene,'' police said in a statement.

No description of the attacker was immediately available.

The LBPD said there would be an additional police presence in the area Sunday, including patrol officers, detectives and the Neighborhood Safety Bike Team, “to engage with residents and businesses as well as further the investigation.”

Police urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 562-570-7244. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.