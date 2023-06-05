Man fatally shot near Metro station in downtown LA

A man was found shot to death on the sidewalk near a Metro station in downtown LA Sunday night.
The man was found on the ground near First and Hill Street close to the Grand Park Metro Station by a bus driver who called authorities.
According to the LAPD, calls came in around 10:20 p.m. about a body being found. When they arrived they found the man who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Police say the man appeared to be homeless and there is no description of any suspects at this time.
